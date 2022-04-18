Here's what you need to know if you're heading downtown for Thunder Over Louisville

From parking to road closures and what to expect at the Waterfront, we're helping you navigate one of the most exciting times during the Kentucky Derby Festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been three years since Thunder Over Louisville was held at the Waterfront since plans were altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year marks its highly anticipated return and weather throughout the day is expected to be fantastic.

Before you make plans for Thunder festivities, here’s what you need to know before you go!

Road Closures

Thursday, April 21st: 9:30 a.m. – CLOSED thru Sunday at 2 p.m.

Friday, April 22nd: CLOSED ALL DAY

Saturday, April 23rd: CLOSED ALL DAY

Sunday, April 24th: CLOSED Midnight to 2:00 p.m.

Pilots will be practicing for the air show April 22, closing the Big Four Bridge from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be closed Saturday, April 23 for Thunder from 10 a.m. to midnight. Signs will be posted around the bridge according to KDF.

Louisville Metro Police are expected to release their traffic plans on Wednesday.

Transportation

If you want to avoid the roads or just want to take a break from driving, TARC and Humana have partnered to offer free-fare rides to Thunder all day on Saturday.

This means you can ride TARC free no matter where you are in the city.

PARKING

One of the big questions during Thunder Over Louisville is “where I can park legally?"

Metro Police urge Thunder-goers to plan ahead when determining where to park for the event. They do suggest parking as far away as you can, but also park in the direction of town you intend to go.

Click here when planning your parking location.

In Louisville, there are more than 52,000 public parking, off-street spaces within a 10-block radius to the Ohio River.

If parking on the street isn’t your thing, there are garages throughout downtown. Prices may vary depending on the location. Check out Riverside Parking or the Parking Authority of River City. You can also call PARC at (502) 587-PARK.

Need to park an RV? Riverside Parking offers RV and camper parking for $200 to $300. You do need to call for more information. (502) 584-2459.

BIKES

This year, there is free valet parking for bikes. If you ride your bike to Thunder Over Louisville, you can go to the “Free Valet Bicycle Parking” at the northeast corner of Witherspoon Street and Preston Street, just north of Slugger Field. The operating hours will be between 12:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The City of Louisville is sponsoring the free bike parking to make the city more bike friendly.

Where can you park in southern Indiana?

For fans of Thunder on the “Sunny Side of the River,” there’s plenty of public and private parking available. You will have to contact the Clark-Floyd County Convention and Tourism Bureau at (812) 282-6654 for form information.

There is RV & car parking available in Jeffersonville. Call (812) 288-9057 for costs and location.

What is or isn't allowed at Thunder?

Remember, the event area goes south from the Ohio River to Main Street between Clay Street and 10th Street. It also includes the Chow Wagon and North Great Lawn viewing area.

No Tents or canopies of any kind

No Stakes

No Tape, rope or pennant lines allowed

No glass bottles are allowed at the event site.

Picnic blankets (and tarps limited to 10′ x 10′) and lawn chairs are permitted.

Plastic bottles and food are permitted. There is also plenty of food and soft drink stands to take care of any needs you may have. Beer is available at the Chow Wagon at Waterfront Park, North Great Lawn, the West Belvedere Beer Garden and River Road Beer Garden.

No alcoholic beverages are allowed.

No bikes, skateboards or skates are allowed in the event venue. You will be asked to walk them in for pedestrian safety.

Please leave any pets at home.

Due to increased security – all persons and parcels are subject to search.

Helpful tips

Have your Pegasus Pin handy. You'll need it for the Chow Wagon, Meijer Family Fun Zone on the West Belvedere and North Great Lawn viewing areas.

Depending on the temperatures, the area near the river is a little cooler so dress accordingly. Bring your glasses and sunscreen.

Make sure you are aware of your surroundings and the Thunder services available including EMS, lost child stations and first aid.

Don't count on cell service to be 100%! As many people gather on the Waterfront, cell service can be spotty.

Plan an area for regrouping if anyone gets lost in your party.

If you have kids, snap a photo of them and what they are wearing. You should also make sure they know a phone number and address to call if they're lost.

Bring lots of patience!

It's also recommended to keep a roll of toilet paper on hand because the ThunderPots could run out.

Keep lots of sanitizer and alcohol wipes handy.