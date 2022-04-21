UofL Health to expand medical clinic to new location in south Louisville

Three faculty members and eight first-year residents will work together in the new office located on Churchman Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new family medicine clinic is on the way to south Louisville, providing more health services to a population that is typically underserved.

The new UofL Health clinic will not only expand medical opportunities in the neighborhood but will also help grow the UofL School of Medicine's Family residency program.

Three faculty members and eight first-year residents will work together in the new office located on Churchman Avenue.

"We placed renewed emphasis on serving this community by expanding access to care and now we've added services and providers and today the announcement of expanding our residency here is such an amazing advancement," said Dr. Toni Ganzel, Dean of UofL School of Medicine.

The new clinic will be the second location for the family medicine practice with the current spot at Central Station on Central Avenue.

