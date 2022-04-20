Actress Robin Givens directing film in Louisville

Paid extras are needed for the Christmas film shoot scheduled for April 20 through 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you ready for your big break? Actress and director Robin Givens is bringing a crew to Louisville to shoot her newest and she's looking for extras.

According to Alexis Legget Casting, the Christmas film will be titled "The Cookoff" and stars Nadine Ellis, Porscha Coleman and Candace Maxwell. The three play sisters who are tasked with cooking up their best creations for a chance to win the neighborhood church cookoff competition.

The casting group is looking to fill several stand-in and extra roles for the film and actors will be paid for their work. Shoot dates are scheduled for April 20 to April 29.

Everyone will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccine and will need to take a mandatory COVID test upon arrival.

It's not surprising that Givens did this film in Kentucky due to her family ties. Both of her parents are Lexington natives and her uncle is University of Kentucky basketball legend Jack “Goose” Givens.

