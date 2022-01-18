Men arrested in Jermaine Sprewer kidnapping, homicide plead not guilty

Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, appeared in Jefferson Circuit Court on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men accused in the killing and kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer have pleaded not guilty.

Roderick Bush, 31, and Dejuan Simonton, 28, appeared in Jefferson Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Both men were arrested on Jan. 12 in connection to Sprewer’s death. They are charged with complicity to murder and complicity to kidnapping.

Sprewer was reported missing on Sept. 7, 2021 and days later, his family received a FaceTime call from an unknown location that showed him bound with several guns pointed at him. An unidentified assailant demanded a large sum of money.

His body was discovered days later at the Shawnee Park boat ramp.

Bush and Simonton are being held on a $1 million bond and are expected back in court for another hearing on Feb. 25.

