Two arrested in connection with kidnapping, murder of Jermaine Sprewer

LMPD, ATF and FBI officials held a joint press conference Wednesday to discuss the developments in the case.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and death of 25-year-old Jermaine Sprewer.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) held a joint press conference with members of the ATF and FBI Louisville field offices Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest updates on the case.

According to LMPD, 31-year-old Roderick Bush and 28-year-old Dejuan Simonton were taken into custody on Jan. 12. Both men have been charged with complicity to murder and complicity to kidnapping.

Case Background

Jermaine Sprewer went missing on Sept. 7, 2021. LMPD said Sprewer's family received a FaceTime call from an unknown location showing Sprewer bound with several guns pointed at him. An unidentified assailant demanded a large sum of money.

Sprewer's body was later discovered on a boat ramp in Shawnee Park on Sept. 11. Family and friends were able to identify the body as Sprewer's while police waited for confirmation from the coroner.

"I wish I could wrap my arms around him again, and I can't because these animals took him away from us," Darlene Fuller, Sprewer's aunt, said after his death.

