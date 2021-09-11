x
Death investigation underway after body found at Shawnee Park

Police had a section of the boat ramp blocked off after the discovery just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a body was found inside Shawnee Park.

According to MetroSafe, officers responded to the new boat ramp not too far Southwestern Parkway and West Market Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

No other information was immediately available.

WHAS11 News has a team on the scene and will provide details as they become available.

