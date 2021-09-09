Police search for Louisville man kidnapped for ransom

The family of Jermaine Sprewer, 25, received a FaceTime call from an unknown location showing Sprewer bound with several guns pointed at him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking the community's help in finding a kidnapping victim last seen Sept. 7, 2021.

LMPD said the family of 25-year-old Jermaine Sprewer received a FaceTime call from an unknown location showing Sprewer bound with several guns pointed at him. An unidentified assailant demanded a large sum of money.

"Kidnappings for ransom are pretty rare," spokesperson Beth Ruoff said. "We don't have these that frequently, and it's something that we obviously are taking very seriously and want the community to come out and help up."

The calls came from the victim's phone, and police were not able to give exact details on how many assailants could be involved.

LMPD said Sprewer's last known location was in the 6100 block of Crockett Drive. He has not been seen or heard since. Police are looking for his car, which is a blue 2016 Jeep Cherokee with a black carbon fiber hood and Kentucky license plate 717-1JW.

Sprewer is 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police shared an image of Sprewer's car, and the exact outfit Sprewer was wearing when he was last seen.

LMPD is asking anyone has information to call the anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.