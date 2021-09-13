'He was so loving and giving': Family identifies body found at boat ramp as kidnapping victim

On Saturday, police released a statement saying they cannot confirm just yet, but based on information from the family, they do believe the body is Sprewer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Monday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office has not officially confirmed the identification of the body found at the Shawnee Park boat ramp over the weekend.

Just two days prior, LMPD announced Jermaine Sprewer was kidnapped for ransom.

Family and friends gave information to police leading them to believe his body was found nearby.

Sprewer's aunt, Darlene Fuller, lives in Arizona. She told WHAS11 this is her second nephew to be killed this year.

"I wish I could wrap my arms around him again, and I can't because these animals took him away from us," Fuller said.

She said Sprewer not coming home was farthest from her mind, as she wiped her tears.

"J would have given you the shirt off his back, and that's no lie. He was so loving and giving. He was like the glue that kept our family together," Fuller said.

According to Fuller, Sprewer was a loving father and an up-and-coming rapper with a bright future.

On Saturday, police released a statement saying they cannot confirm just yet, but based on information from the family, they do believe the body is Sprewer.

In the meantime, Fuller is hoping justice will be served.

"I don't wish death on nobody, but I pray that these animals get caught all because you hated what he had and you wanted it. Go get your own. Don't take from somebody else," Fuller said.

