Community rallies around family of Bullitt County firefighter after wife dies from fiery crash

Christina and Terrell Bryant were involved in a fiery crash on June 2. Terrell remains in the hospital.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The wife of a Bullitt County firefighter passed away Wednesday night from injuries she sustained in a fiery wreck last week.

The car that Christina Bryant and her husband, Southeast Bullitt County Fire Lt. Terrell Bryant, were in caught on fire following a wreck on June 2.

Both were able to get out of the burning vehicle and were transported by EMS to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

Wednesday night, however, Christina passed away due to her injuries.

"I think everybody was very optimistic that she was going to come out of it. Not okay, but alive and functional," Wayne Bowles, Southeast Bullitt County Fire Department Battalion Chief, said.

Bowles says the Bryant's are like his second family.

"Anytime you need help doing anything, they're right there volunteering to help you out. So it's a great loss for the community and the fire department," he said.

Community members and officials from other departments came together on Thursday for a fundraiser meant to support Terrell, and their two children who are also first responders.

"They're going to need all the help they can get financially, mentally," said Bowles.

Terrell is still sedated at UofL Hospital and is being kept by company 24 hours a day by other firefighters in and around Bullitt County.

Francisco Garza, a lieutenant and training officer for the SBCFD, said Terrell is family.

"He's like my brother," he said, adding that Terrell and Christina are some of the most selfless people he's ever met.

"They think about everybody else but themselves," Garza said. "They're always last, they think about everybody and their kids are number one we've got to take care of them too."

Garza said the passing of Christina is one that he and his colleagues are taking pretty hard.

Christina was a member of the department's auxiliary, who work to support the firefighters in whatever they need.

"She'll do anything for you," he said. "She's, she's probably a mother to a lot of these firefighters. I'm not gonna say probably, she is."

If you'd like to support the Bryant family at this time, you can donate to their GoFundMe or donate at one of these upcoming fundraisers: