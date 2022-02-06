Coroner identifies woman killed in house fire on Old Hodgenville Road

According to the Taylor County Coroner's office, Vivian Christie, 81, died as a result of smoke inhalation and injuries sustained in the fire.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Multiple fire crews were battling a house fire in Campbellsville early Saturday morning. Officials say an elderly woman was killed in the blaze.

Crews with the Campbellsville Fire Department told WHAS11 News on the scene that the fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Old Hodgenville Road on Highway 210 in Taylor County.

According to a release, fire crews were met with "very heavy fire conditions."

Taylor County Coroner Daniel Cook confirmed that 81-year-old Vivian Christie was inside the house when the fire started and died.

Officials do not suspect foul play was involved, but said the exact cause of the fire and Christie's death remain under investigation by the coroner's office, Taylor County Sheriff's Office and Taylor County Fire Department.

Multiple fire agencies assisted with putting out the blaze.

