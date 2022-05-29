Coroner identifies man killed in fiery crash on Preston Highway

Police said the driver lost control of their vehicle causing it to go into a ditch where it rolled several times before coming to a stop and catching fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been identified following a fiery crash early Sunday.

The Jefferson County Coroner said 26-year-old Brandon Devore died from blunt force trauma.

According to Metro Police, Devore was killed in a crash near the intersection of Preston Highway and Maple Spring Drive.

The said Devore was headed north on Preston Highway when somehow, he lost control of his vehicle.

The car then veered into a grassy ditch, where it rolled over several times before coming to a stop and eventually catching fire.

Devore was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was inside the vehicle.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

