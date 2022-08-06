Police provide new details in Bullitt County double homicide

Sheriff Walt Sholar said the victims and suspects knew each other and rode from Louisville together the morning of the fatal shooting.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — There’s new information in the double homicide in Bullitt County, suggesting the victims and suspects knew each other, according to Sheriff Walt Sholar.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office arrested 32-year-old Bradley Ross and 21-year-old Savannah McClanahan Wednesday afternoon.

Both are charged with murder, allegedly shooting 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman and 27-year-old Kristin Longaker on May 30 in the 1700 block of Pitts Point Road, which resulted in both victim's death.

Sholar said the four were acquainted and drove from Louisville to where the murder happened in the early morning of the fatal shooting.

"These poor victims are just like my cousins. People in my family, people in everybody's family,” Sholar said. “To have this tragic thing occur is horrendous for the families involved and to think that it could be happening is a terrible thought for everybody."

According to the arrest citation, Ross and McClanahan forced Rayman and Longaker out of the car they were in.

The report says they then shot the women in the head and stole their cellphone and one of the victim's car, a 2002 Hyundai Elantra which is still missing.

Sholar said the department is still piecing together information on the suspects' whereabouts the day prior, where the suspects went after the shooting, and the location of the car the suspects left in.

"We understand people may have been afraid to come forward with information about Ross or McClanahan, but we have them in custody now,” Sholar said. “There’s a two-million dollar bond on each of them and they will remain in our custody."

He said the arrests couldn't have been possible with collaboration from several law enforcement agencies, and he's hopeful the next steps ensure justice.

“We have to put the evidence together so that the prosecution can go forward and we can get the conviction of the culprits,” he said.

Ross and McClanahan are due in court on June 16.