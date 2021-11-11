Plan for second round of ARP funding approved by Metro Council

This second round of American Rescue Plan funds includes $42 million for public safety, $89 million for homelessness and affordable housing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council approved the plan for $182 million in federal funding Thursday night.

This second round of American Rescue Plan funds includes $42 million for public safety, $89 million for homelessness and affordable housing, and more than $28 million for premium pay for essential employees.

There is still about $160 million in funds left to be distributed.

On Twitter, Mayor Greg Fischer thanked the council for approving the plan and said he will continue to work with them to develop the third round of ARP funding.

Thank you to Metro Council for approving the 2nd round of #AmericanRescuePlan spending focused on critical initiatives for some of our city’s most pressing needs—public safety challenges, homelessness & affordable housing, COVID-19 & recognizing the efforts of public employees. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) November 12, 2021

We will continue our work with Council to develop the 3rd round of ARP funding to address workforce development, healthy Louisville/healthy neighborhoods, the Office of Youth Development, Public Health contingencies and more. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) November 12, 2021

