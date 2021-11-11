Plan for second round of ARP funding approved by Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council approved the plan for $182 million in federal funding Thursday night.
This second round of American Rescue Plan funds includes $42 million for public safety, $89 million for homelessness and affordable housing, and more than $28 million for premium pay for essential employees.
There is still about $160 million in funds left to be distributed.
On Twitter, Mayor Greg Fischer thanked the council for approving the plan and said he will continue to work with them to develop the third round of ARP funding.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.