'I’m guilty of it': Kentucky legislator on violating proposed distracted driving law she sponsored

The proposed law would prohibit a driver from holding a cell phone or another electronic device while their vehicle was in motion.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — House Bill 255, authored by State Rep. James Tipton (R-District 53), would essentially make Kentucky the next state to go hands free.

Eight other legislators are cosponsors on the bill, including Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty (R-District 15).

“The bottom line is public safety,” she said.

Although she’s a supporter, Prunty also admits she is a frequent violator of the proposed law.

“It’s a bad habit and I need to break it for myself.”

That was on full display at an October 20 state committee hearing.

Prunty Zoomed in on her phone, but she was also driving.

FOCUS played a recording of that hearing to her.

“I guess you could call me a hypocrite if you want to,” Prunty said. “I mean, I’ve honestly told you that I’m guilty of it, I did it before you even showed me.”

“It (her phone) was up on the dashboard. I don’t have a stand to put it in,” she explained.

Despite acknowledging that her actions weren’t a good look as a sponsor on the hands free bill, Prunty says she looks forward to voting yes if and when it gets to that point at the legislature.

“It will challenge me on a personal level to just be more mindful every day of what I’m doing myself.”

