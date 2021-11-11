Metro Council approves contract for LMPD lieutenants, captains

The contract was approved in committee last week, before heading to the full Metro Council on Thursday, where it passed 18-8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council voted to approve a new contract for Louisville Metro Police lieutenants and captains.

The contract will mean 8.2% raises for lieutenants.

Questions from council members were targeted on whether the contract would limit efforts for transparency. They asked if the focus would be on early intervention, catching issues and use of force policy violations early on and addressing them.

Chief Erika Shields said its still priority. She said the formal complaint process and body worn cameras still playing a heavy role in this. But she believes a big key is in informal complaints, which she said are addressed quicker and directly with an officer's supervisor. She called it a teaching tool.

“Informal discipline is the one I think in more of a gray area. When someone goes into a division and says, 'Well, I want to complain about officer so and so.’ We have recognized we need to tighten that up because sometimes it's documented, sometimes it's not. That's not going to be an option with the DOJ. I can just tell you that,” Shields said.

Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong voiced concern that under this new contract informal complaints would only last in the records for two years if nothing develops from it.

Chief Shields responded, saying if LMPD needs to make more complaints formal, they can.

This story will be updated.

