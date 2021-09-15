LMPD reform recommendations in progress, chief says

The Hillard Heintze review made 102 recommendations to the department to improve transparency, accountability, and community engagement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly eight months after an outside audit called the Louisville Metro Police Department a "department in crisis", Chief Erika Shields told Metro Council members many of the changes are in the works but not completed.

The chief provided an update during a special discussion at City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

"For many of these, they're going to be in progress because the reality of it is, to know whether or not we're successful, it's going to take a period of time to truly measure what's been done," Shields said

The massive Hillard Heintze review, which was released in January, made 102 recommendations to the department to improve transparency, accountability, and community engagement.

In recent months, Shields said they created an online complaint system, closed dozens of backlogged officer investigations, and started using a clergy team to help de-escalate tension at crime scenes.

One thing they're still working on is improving recruiting and hiring processes.

"It's really important that we are taking best practices, hiring practices from across the country. We're having professional HR individuals who engage in hiring all the time, and we are ensuring the tests we are requiring of applicants is not discriminately weeding out individuals," Shields said.

The department has a dashboard on their website where you can track their progress on the review recommendations. It shows you which actions are in process, in the planning stages, under review, or completed. To view the dashboard, click here.

