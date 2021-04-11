'Why wait for 2 years?': LMPD pushes for American Rescue Plan funds to implement changes

Metro Council's budget committee heard proposals, largely focused on public safety, on how they should divvy up $262 million across city departments.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Public safety is a focus of the second round of American Rescue Plan funds Louisville leaders plan to divvy up across city departments: $262 million in total.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for another big chunk of the federal money, at least $35 million across four years.

On Thursday, Metro Council's budget committee heard proposals from the city's Office of Housing, Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, Chief of Public Services, and Police Chief Erika Shields on requests for additional funding.

LMPD is calling for the creation of a new section called the Accountability and Improvement Bureau (AIB). It's one of three main areas Shields is advocating for millions to be invested in, including tech & equipment upgrades and better avenues for community engagement.

Still looming over the department, is the U.S. Department of Justice's "Pattern or Practice" investigation that was announced six months ago.

Budget Committee Chairman Bill Hollander asked why these changes are being called for prior to investigation results coming out.

"These changes are needed, regardless of what the DOJ comes up with," Shields said.

LMPD said it's also working respond to around 100 changes recommended in an independent review by Hillard Heintze.

"Why wait for two years?" Chief of Public Safety Matt Golden said.

Golden and Shields said they want to switch gears before investigation results come out.

"It's going to take a lot of energy, it's going to take a lot of money and it's going to take these changes that have been drafted," Shields said.

Money for upgrades in equipment, training and new policies have already been made clear. Last week, LMPD asked for an additional $35 million over four years.

But on Thursday, there's a new element in the proposal for the creation of the AIB to contribute to the department's Public Safety Reforms Project.

"Doing audits, continual audits of our body worn cameras, of our traffic stop data," Shields said.

Shields said the Bureau's focus will be oversight, all made up of around 20 permanent, civilian staffers.

"It's work that a civilian can do just as well, you don't need to be a law enforcement officer to do it well," she said.

But this time, LMPD went a different avenue for the funding, instead proposing it come out of money the city's already been gifted to use: American Rescue Plan funds.

LMPD said these new workers could be hired and in place by the end of the year, if provided the money.

Councilmembers will get the chance to debate proposals further on Monday, and start making decisions on where they'll divvy up funds on Thursday, Nov. 11.

