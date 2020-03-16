LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the city deals with the coronavirus outbreak, here are numbers and resources to help you if you have any questions or concerns about the virus.

There are also numbers to contact schools about meals and meal service for senior citizens.

Centers for Disease Control

(800) 232-4636

Line open 24 hours, 7 days a week

Website: http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services

(800) 722-5725

Website: http://www.kycovid19.ky.gov

Indiana State Department of Health

(877)-826-0011

Website: http://www.in.gov/coronavirus

Senior Citizens

Meals for senior citizens (Louisville)

(502) 574-5050

If you're interested in volunteering to help high-risk elderly, you are asked to call (502) 791-7930 or email at louisvillecovid19match@gmail.com.

Schools

Oldham County

(502) 241-3513 (Call by 9 a.m. to request meals)

