LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the city deals with the coronavirus outbreak, here are numbers and resources to help you if you have any questions or concerns about the virus.
There are also numbers to contact schools about meals and meal service for senior citizens.
Centers for Disease Control
(800) 232-4636
Line open 24 hours, 7 days a week
Website: http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services
(800) 722-5725
Website: http://www.kycovid19.ky.gov
Indiana State Department of Health
(877)-826-0011
Website: http://www.in.gov/coronavirus
Senior Citizens
Meals for senior citizens (Louisville)
(502) 574-5050
If you're interested in volunteering to help high-risk elderly, you are asked to call (502) 791-7930 or email at
Schools
Oldham County
(502) 241-3513 (Call by 9 a.m. to request meals)
