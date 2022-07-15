LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash near McNeely Lake

According to police, the driver failed to make it around a curve, going off the road and eventually colliding with a fence near Penn Trace Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died following an overnight crash on Friday.

Around 12:30 a.m., LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a motorcycle crash in the 12000 block of Penn Trace Drive.

A department spokesperson said based on a preliminary investigation, it appears the driver was traveling east on Mt. Washington Road when he failed to make it around a curve, causing the motorcyclist to lose control.

The motorcycle went off the road and into a grassy area. The vehicle continued heading toward Penn Trace Drive, eventually crashing into a fence.

EMS was called and transported the victim to University of Louisville Hospital. Police say the man later succumbed to his injuries a short time after arriving.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

