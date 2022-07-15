LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash near McNeely Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man died following an overnight crash on Friday.
Around 12:30 a.m., LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a motorcycle crash in the 12000 block of Penn Trace Drive.
A department spokesperson said based on a preliminary investigation, it appears the driver was traveling east on Mt. Washington Road when he failed to make it around a curve, causing the motorcyclist to lose control.
The motorcycle went off the road and into a grassy area. The vehicle continued heading toward Penn Trace Drive, eventually crashing into a fence.
EMS was called and transported the victim to University of Louisville Hospital. Police say the man later succumbed to his injuries a short time after arriving.
The man's identity has not been released at this time.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
