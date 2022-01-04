2 dead in southwest Louisville double shooting, LMPD says

Metro Police said they found two adults dead inside of a vehicle in the 3200 block of New Lynnview Drive Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A double shooting has left two people dead in southwest Jefferson County.

Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the 3200 block of New Lynnview Drive off Cane Run Road following reports of the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said they located what appeared to be two adults dead inside a vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds.

“Young people do not have no respect for life no more. Ain’t like when I growed up or nothing like that where you hit with your fist. Now they wanna shoot people,” James Kennedy, a witness said.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

If you have information that can help police solve this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673) or by using their Crime Tip Portal.

