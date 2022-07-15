LMPD Homicide Unit investigating after woman shot in Old Louisville

Police say a woman suffered life threatening injuries following a shooting early Friday morning near 7th and Oak Streets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital after an early morning shooting on Friday in Old Louisville.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Fourth Division officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6 a.m. near the intersection of 7th and Oak Streets.

When police arrived, they found a woman, believed to be in her 40s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say EMS transported the injured woman to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that appear to be life threatening.

Due to the severity of the woman's injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit will handle the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online using the Crime Tip portal.

