'No family should have to go through this': Suspect in fatal downtown pedestrian crash appears in court in Louisville

A Louisville Metro Police officer testified video shows Michael Hurley swerving and stopping in the middle of the road before the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Court testimony provides a better picture about what happened before and after a Kansas family was hit by a car in downtown Louisville.

That testimony came as Michael Hurley appeared before a judge for a probable cause hearing.

Hurley is charged with murder and several counts of assault after investigators say he hit the Jones family at Second Street and Market Street.

A Louisville Metro Police officer testified video shows Hurley swerving and stopping in the middle of the road before the crash.

Afterward, the officer says Hurley didn't try to help any of the victims.

Police said Hurley also admitted to taking hydrocodone before the crash.

The family's father, Trey, later died from his injuries.

An officer says the mother is still in critical condition with head trauma and severe injuries to her leg.

The daughter, Ava, also suffered a severe head injury and broken back.

Trey's mother, Mary Alice Jones, was in the courtroom for the hearing.

"No family should have to go through this. This man should not be allowed to ever do it to another family," she said. "I hate that it happened to us, but if we could keep any other family from having to go through this, that's what we're going to do."

Hurley's attorney argued against the murder charge, saying his client didn't intend to do this.

A judge ruled there is probably cause for murder, and set Hurley's bond at $500,000.

The case will soon go to a grand jury.

The family was in town because Ava's basketball team was competing in a tournament.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.