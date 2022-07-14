LMPD releases edited body cam footage, names of officers involved in Shawnee Park shooting

One of the officers, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot in the chest by 30-year-old Herbert Lee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has released new information in connection to a shooting in Shawnee Park on July 10.

LMPD identified all of the officers involved in the shooting as Officer Richard Williams, Officer Daniel Burnett, Officer Joel Voelker, Officer Nicholas Hollkamp, Officer Joshua Pickering.

The department has also released portions of the officers' body camera footage of the shooting, but won't release the full footage until key witnesses have been identified.

According to LMPD, officers working at the Dirt Bowl basketball tournament spotted 30-year-old Herbert Lee at the park, who has several active warrants.

LMPD Police Chief Erika Shields says the officers waited until the tournament was over before approaching Lee. However, when they did, he fled, stumbled over and then as he got back up, pulled out a gun and shot at police.

Officer Pickering was struck in the chest by a bullet but was wearing a bulletproof vest.

New photos show a phone inside Pickering's vest was shattered from the bullet allegedly fired by Lee.

The officers returned several shots, striking Lee. Body camera footage shows police rendering aid to Lee following the shooting.

He was then taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. It's unclear at this time how many shots were fired by police and by who.

Lee was released from the hospital on July 14. He has been arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), restricted ammunition, attempted murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree fleeing/evading (on foot).

He is expected to recover from his injuries.

An LMPD spokesperson said LMPD is handling the investigation, rather than Kentucky State Police, because state police are working five other officer-involved shootings in the past 10 days.

The department however is "consulting" with KSP regarding the investigation, but LMPD didn't go into detail about what that meant.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the Shawnee Park shooting on July 10 to please contact the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

