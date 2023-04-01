Louisville's Hosparus Health offering free grief counseling

On Wednesday, they offered support group sessions for people who are dealing with grief as they enter the new year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city is working with Hosparus Health to provide free counseling for those affected by gun violence.

"We don't talk about death very well in our culture," Grief Counselor Jeff Meyer said. "We don't talk about grief very well. Sometimes it's good just to have someone in the room who understands it a little bit and can help normalization and set realistic expectations."

Some upcoming grief sessions that Hosparus Health is having are a 'Loss of a Child Support Group' virtually on Jan. 10 from 1-2:30 p.m., a 'Prism (LGBTQ) Loss Support Group on Jan. 10 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. in person at their grief counseling center and a 'Parent Loss Support Group' virtually on Jan. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m.

For more information about Hosparus Health or to sign up for one of their grief sessions, please click here.

