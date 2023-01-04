Louisville organizations to host event to recognize those who died of gun violence in 2022

Officials say this event is an "interfaith prayer event that will give a solemn recognition to all individuals killed by gun violence in Louisville during 2022."

Officials say the event will include prayers from leaders representing the Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Unitarian and Nondenominational faiths.

The event will take place on Jan. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bates Memorial Baptist Church, located at 620 Lampton St.

A spokesperson with OSHN says the names of the 160 individuals killed by gun violence locally this past year will be read by several survivors of gun violence and a candle will be lit in memory of each victim. In addition, Mayor Craig Greenberg will talk in the beginning of the ceremony.

“Faith organizations are integral to the fight against gun violence," Paul Callanan, director at OSHN, said. “Louisville’s victims were someone’s parent, sibling, or friend. And although this event is about tragic loss, it can also serve as an awareness of the immediate and long-term repercussions of gun violence for survivors and for our communities.”

OSHN's Trauma Resilient Communities division operates a free, mental health hotline for residents in Louisville affected by violence, domestic violence, racism and community unrest. You can reach that hotline by calling 502-901-0100.

