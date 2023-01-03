Man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood, LMPD investigating

There are no suspects at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another person has died from gun violence in Louisville within the first few days of the new year, officials say.

Louisville Metro Police said a man was found shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m.

Officers with the department's First Division responded to a report of a shooting near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. When they arrived, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose identity has not been released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A department spokesperson said LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities using the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online using the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

