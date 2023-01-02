Man in 'critical condition' following shooting in Shelby Park

"Due to the severity of the victim's injuries," LMPD's Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 400 block of East Oak Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Police officials say he was in "critical condition" when he was transported to UofL Hospital.

The press release said, "Due to the severity of the victim's injuries", LMPD's Homicide Unit will be handling this investigation.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.