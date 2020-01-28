LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An animal activist organization says the Louisville Zoo doesn’t treat elephants well and officials with the zoo are responding.

The organization, In Defense of Animals, rated the Louisville Zoo as one of the “10 worst zoos for elephants in North America.”

They claim it’s because of the zoo’s treatment of baby elephant Fitz and his parents – including the impregnating of elephants and separating some elephant families.

Officials with the Louisville Zoo took to social media on Monday to address concerns.

In a post on Facebook, they discussed their partnership with the Wildlife Conservation Society, how their breeding program works and said all of the accusations made against them were false.

Zoo officials went on to say they hope the claims start a conversation about how to save elephants before they go extinct.

