LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo wants to help the local community with ways to support wildlife and people impacted by the bushfires in Australia.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) community has remained in close contact with the CEO of Zoos Victoria in Australia who are monitoring the terrible situation impacting Australian wildlife.

According to a press release, Zoos Victoria reports that while the fires are located at a distance from their zoos, their veterinary teams have been sent to the fire areas to set up triage and critical care facilities.

Zoos Victoria has set up a Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund and the Louisville Zoo has committed $1,000 of its Conservation Fund toward the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

Guests can contribute to the Louisville Zoo’s Conservation Fund to specifically help Australian wildlife affected by the fires on the Zoo’s website at LouisvilleZoo.org/bushfires.

Donations made to the Louisville Zoo’s Conservation fund are tax-deductible.

The Louisville Zoo will ensure that 100% of your gift is sent to Zoos Victoria for the Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.

Along with the Zoo’s contribution opportunities, the Zoo’s website outlines other opportunities to give including the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, Zoos and Aquariums Association of Australia Wildlife Conservation Fund and Association of Zoo Veterinary Technicians.

More from WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.