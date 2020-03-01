LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's going to be a new exhibit at the Louisville Zoo in the spring.



The new exhibit will be two-toed sloths a one-year-old male named Sebastian and a one-year-old female named Sunni.

Their new exhibit will be in the South American zone near the Chilean flamingos!



Zoo officials say the sloths are nocturnal, solitary and known for their slow movements, however, they add that the sloths love to hang upside down in trees.



The new animals are already at the zoo, but they need time to get acclimated to their new home so no specific date has been given for the new exhibit.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.