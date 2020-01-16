LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love the Louisville Zoo and have ever dreamed of working there, now is your chance. The zoo is looking for “outgoing, highly motivated individuals who enjoy working with the public and will provide outstanding customer service.”

This month, the zoo will host a job fair to fill seasonal positions in various departments, including admissions, education, guest services, horticulture and more.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and able to work a variable schedule March-October. Some positions may require applicants to be 18 years old and possess a driver’s license or certification, such as CPR AED of First Aid.

Though pay varies by position, the minimum hourly wage is $10.10.

While working at the zoo, seasonal employees will get free admission to the zoo, discounts, free parking and free rides to work on Tarc.

The job fair will be held in the Zoo’s Gheens Room from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on January 25.

