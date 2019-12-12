LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is welcoming an entirely new penguin species; seven African penguins.

The Rockhopper penguins that were previously in the exhibit were transferred to another Zoo during the extended renovations. The Louisville Zoo announced the popular and beloved indoor penguin exhibit again as repairs on the Islands exhibit are now complete.

The new penguins are Sphen (age 6), Maggie (age 6), Nigel (age 3), Simon (age 3), Isaac (age 2), Darwin (age 1) and Winnie (age 1). All have little name tags on their wings to help guests identify them. Sphen and Maggie come to us from the National Aviary in Pittsburg, PA and the rest are from Greensboro Science Center in Greensboro, NC.

The Islands exhibit is open daily. Zoo hours are currently 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the penguins are a part of a Species Survival Plan for threatened African penguins. Managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the program maintains the genetic health of more than 800 African penguins throughout the 50 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums that house penguins.

The Louisville Zoo continues to align its animal collection with the mission of helping endangered species. This penguin species is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) program, which combines the power of zoo and aquarium visitors with the resources and collective expertise of AZA members and partners, all focused on saving vulnerable wildlife.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.