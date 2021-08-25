What you need to know for Aug. 25, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Here are some top stories from around our area for August 25, 2021.

Developments in the Crystal Rogers case

FBI agents spent all day searching a Bardstown neighborhood in connection with the disappearance of Crystal Rogers yesterday. Crews left the Woodlawn Springs subdivision late Tuesday and it’s unclear if they found any new information.

Rogers’ mother, Sherry Ballard, says she’s hopeful for closure after waiting for answers for the last six years.

This was the newest development in the case since last July. It's unclear if investigators will continue the search Wednesday.

Last chance!

Today is the last day you can enter to win $1 million in the Kentucky Shot At A Million vaccine lottery. If you’ve received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19, you can enter the drawing.

The winners will be chosen Thursday and announced on Friday.

No Pride this year

After a cancelation in 2020 and a delay earlier this year, the Louisville Pride Festival has once again been canceled.

The Louisville Pride Foundation said it wanted to avoid large gatherings as advised by the CDC, especially as the delta variant continues to spread. The foundation said it was a “difficult decision” and urged those who had not been vaccinated to get their vaccine.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.