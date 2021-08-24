Has Kentucky's vaccine lottery impacted vaccination rates?

While there has been a steady increase in vaccinations since May, it's hard to say whether the increase is due to the lottery or the delta variant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been nearly three months since Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky's Shot At A Million COVID-19 vaccine lottery sweepstakes. The third and final drawing of the contest will be held later this week.

The governor unveiled the lottery in June, with the hope that more Kentuckians would get their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to data provided by the state, there were more than 1.6 million people who had been vaccinated by May 6. Since then, more than 500,000 more Kentuckians have received their shots.

As of Aug. 16, nearly 2.2 million people have been vaccinated in Kentucky.

The steepest incline in vaccinations came in the latter part of May - before Gov. Beshear ever announced the lottery. Between then and August, the vaccination rate has ebbed and flowed, but the trajectory has been, for the most part, consistently positive.

The other notable increase in vaccinations was recorded around late July into August.

The data shows that anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 people are getting their first dose of the COVID vaccine each week, but the available data doesn't explain why these people are choosing to get their shot now.

Yes, the vaccine lottery could definitely be attracting some of these people, but the rise of the delta variant is a factor we can't ignore. In June and July, the variant emerged and spread quickly throughout our community - and across the country.

Many doctors and health leaders think that fear of the variant may be an even stronger incentive to get vaccinated than the chance of winning money. Even states without vaccine lotteries or similar incentives have reported increases in vaccination rates this summer.

If you've recently received the COVID-19 vaccine and have not signed up for the lottery, you must submit your name no later than Wednesday, August 25. The winners of the final drawing will be announced Friday.

One winner will receive $1 million and five Kentuckians aged 12-17 will win a free full-ride scholarship to any Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school.

