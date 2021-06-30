Here's how to enter Kentucky's vaccine lottery for chance to win be a millionaire

To enter for the drawing, you have to complete an entry online providing your personal information and the location that provided you with the vaccine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "We know COVID vaccines are life-saving and now, for some people, they are going to be life-changing," the governor said. "Your shot of hope can now be your shot at a million."

On Friday, June 4 Kentuck Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentuckians have a chance to become millionaires if they get the vaccine or have already been vaccinated.

To enter for the drawing, complete an entry online providing your personal information and the location that provided you with the vaccine. You must have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

No internet? Here's how to enter

If you do not have access to the internet, you can call 855-598-2246 to provide information to enter the drawings.

Entry deadline dates

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Drawing Dates

Thursday, July 1, 2021

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Thursday, August 26, 2021

When will winners be announced?

Friday, July 2, 2021

Friday, July 30, 2021

Friday, August 27, 2021

Entries for all three drawings are now open and can only be made once per person.

How to win a free full-ride to college

Kentuckians aged 12-17 can enter into a drawing to win a free full-ride scholarship to any Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. For this lottery, 15 people in the age group will be chosen to win.

Entry for children between the ages of 12 and 17 further requires a parent or guardian’s name, email address and phone number.

You can also get the info by texting the word MILLION to 502-582-7290.

As of Friday, June 11 nearly 350, 000 entries have been submitted.