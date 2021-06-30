Here's how to enter Kentucky's vaccine lottery for chance to win be a millionaire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "We know COVID vaccines are life-saving and now, for some people, they are going to be life-changing," the governor said. "Your shot of hope can now be your shot at a million."
On Friday, June 4 Kentuck Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentuckians have a chance to become millionaires if they get the vaccine or have already been vaccinated.
To enter for the drawing, complete an entry online providing your personal information and the location that provided you with the vaccine. You must have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
No internet? Here's how to enter
If you do not have access to the internet, you can call 855-598-2246 to provide information to enter the drawings.
Entry deadline dates
- Wednesday, June 30, 2021
- Wednesday, July 28, 2021
- Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Drawing Dates
- Thursday, July 1, 2021
- Thursday, July 29, 2021
- Thursday, August 26, 2021
When will winners be announced?
- Friday, July 2, 2021
- Friday, July 30, 2021
- Friday, August 27, 2021
Entries for all three drawings are now open and can only be made once per person.
How to win a free full-ride to college
Kentuckians aged 12-17 can enter into a drawing to win a free full-ride scholarship to any Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. For this lottery, 15 people in the age group will be chosen to win.
Entry for children between the ages of 12 and 17 further requires a parent or guardian’s name, email address and phone number.
You can also get the info by texting the word MILLION to 502-582-7290.
As of Friday, June 11 nearly 350, 000 entries have been submitted.
