Louisville Pride Festival canceled due to spike in COVID cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year’s Louisville Pride Festival has been canceled.
In a statement posted on their website, the Louisville Pride Foundation cited rising cases of COVID-19. The organization said they wanted to follow CDC and Kentucky Department of Health guidelines and avoid large gatherings.
“It was a difficult decision, but we cannot risk this year’s Louisville Pride Festival contributing to the community spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19,” they said.
However, the foundation is urging those who have not received a vaccine to get vaccinated.
The Louisville Pride Festival was scheduled for Sept. 18.
