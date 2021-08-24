Students walk out of Moore one day after fight between teacher, student

Moore students walked out school Tuesday, marching on school grounds before the day ended.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Marion C. Moore School marched in protest one day after a teacher and student were involved in an altercation.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Renee Murphy said "some kind of physical altercation" took place between a student and teacher in the hallway. Videos of the fight were shared on social media.

Dozens of frustrated parents and students protested outside the school Monday, holding signs that said, "Pray for our kids" and "Keep our kids safe." Hundreds of students continued the protest Tuesday, marching on school grounds before the school day ended.

Parent Lakeesha Thomas said her child heard another student ask how the boy involved in the fight was doing before the incident happened.

"Because he had been shot and lost some friends, and out of the blue the teacher came in and made a comment," Thomas said. "He had pretty much lost it."

Video shared on social media showed students trying to break up the fight, with both the student and teacher hitting each other. It does not show how the fight started.

Murphy said the teacher is not on school property and has been reassigned to non-instructional duties as the district investigates the incident. Thomas said the students were put in a difficult position after witnessing what happened.

"What are they supposed to do? That put all of those kids in a really bad place yesterday — for the ones who had to see it, for the ones who couldn't do anything — it was just a bad situation," Thomas said.

Thomas said students at Moore have the right to have their voices heard, and said she and other community members will continue to show solidary with the students and stand against what happened

"And if it takes for the news, community, parents and teachers to speak up and say something, then that's what it takes," Thomas said. "But it shouldn't have gotten to this point."

'Breeway' members were also at the school Tuesday. They said they were there to make sure everything remained peaceful.

WHAS11 has reached out to JCPS to find more information on the teacher involved in the altercation.

