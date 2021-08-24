FBI Louisville searching Bardstown neighborhood in connection with Crystal Rogers investigation

FBI Louisville said it was conducting several searches in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision with cadaver dogs Tuesday morning.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from June 2021.

A team from FBI Louisville is searching a Bardstown neighborhood with cadaver dogs Tuesday morning in connection with the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

FBI Louisville provided the following statement:

“Based on information gathered by the federal investigation over the last year, FBI Louisville is now conducting several searches in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision. We are not providing the specific addresses of the searches in an effort to protect the privacy of the affected homeowners. These residents are not considered suspects.”

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, went missing over the Fourth of July weekend in 2015. Though still considered a missing person case, police are working under the assumption Rogers is dead.

According to the Home Owners' Association, Woodlawn Springs is a 250-acre residential community that includes nearly 280 homes. The subdivision is located between Bluegrass Parkway and U.S. 62., near Dean Watts Park.

FBI Louisville announced it would be the lead investigative agency on the case in 2020, working with several state and federal partners. Law enforcement agents began executing search warrants at the homes of Brooks and Nick Houck, Rogers' storage unit and the Houck family farm in August.

The discovery of human remains in July 2020 renewed hope for Rogers' family, but after months of waiting, investigators ultimately determined that the remains did not belong to Crystal Rogers. They still have not been identified.

This is a developing story.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.