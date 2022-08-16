LMPD: Man shot, injured in Bashford Manor

A man was in the hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound, in serious condition following a shooting around several apartment complexes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and seriously injured in a shooting around several apartments in the Bashford Manor neighborhood of Louisville Tuesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police's 6th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of River Chase Court around 12:45 a.m. Aug.16, according to an LMPD press release.

The block police reported the shooting occurred is in close proximity to Bent Creek Apartments, The Hemingway Apartments and Bridge Creek Apartments.

Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UofL Hospital in serious condition, according to LMPD.

At 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, detectives were reportedly on the scene investigating. There were no suspects taken into custody at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or to provide info online at the Crime Tip Portal.

