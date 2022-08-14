Here's what Louisville Police now know about the suspicious device found downtown

The device, made of pipes and various protruding wires, was found behind a bus stop on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have determined what the suspicious package found in downtown Louisville was.

The device was found on Friday behind a bus stop on 5th Street near Jefferson and Market Streets. It was comprised of pipes with various protruding wires.

LMPD, the FBI and ATF were called to the scene and secured several blocks of downtown for more than five hours. Police were able to eventually remove the device and take it to an off-site facility for further testing.

According to the department, LMPD's Bomb Squad determined the device was not an explosive. However, police say the joint-investigation is still active and ongoing.

When asked on Friday if this incident was targeted, LMPD Police Chief Erika Shields said she was "not at liberty to discuss that at this time."

On Saturday, authorities said they are now asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online using LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.