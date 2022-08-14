Metro Police investigate shooting leaving woman injured in California neighborhood

Police said they initially responded to the 1100 block of South 17th Street following reports of a shooting but found the victim shot two blocks away from the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a woman was injured following a shooting in the California neighborhood.

Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1100 block of South 17th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman two blocks away at South 15th and Gallagher Street that had been shot.

She was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information regarding the incident was released and police do not have any suspects.

If you were in the area and may have seen something, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.