LMPD: 2 men rob USPS employee at gunpoint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a United States Postal Service employee was robbed at gunpoint Friday.

Around 5 p.m. police said they responded to the call of a robbery in the 7800 block of Bramble Lane, near Greenwood Road in the PRP neighborhood.

When police arrived, they said they found the USPS employee was delivering mail on his route when two men came up to him from behind and held him at gunpoint.

They wanted both his mail truck keys and his personal keys police said.

Police added they didn't take the vehicle or appear to have entered it; instead, LMPD said they ran.

No other information is available.

Another USPS employee was robbed downtown near Slugger Field on July 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

