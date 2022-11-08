Louisille neighborhood business owners concerned for safety; 'There's been no police presence at all'

Videobred Owner Jamie Pence said he captured security video on Aug. 7 of a man entering the alley behind his business with a machete in his hand.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Business owners in Irish Hill voiced concerns Thursday about law enforcement's response to crime in the area.

Videobred Owner Jamie Pence has been running his business in Irish Hills since the 1980s. Pence said this is the first time he's been scared to leave work at night.

"At that point it's eight o'clock at night. Usually stuff like this happens at two in the morning and so what's going through my mind is 'I'm still at work,'" he said.

Pence said he captured security video on Aug. 7 of a man entering the alley behind Videobred with a machete in his hand, and seen heading to the back of Mile Wide Beer just moments before the company hosted a silent disco.

He said that wasn't the first time he's seen a man walking around the neighborhood with a weapon.

He said he also seen someone stealing his surveillance cameras, several people squatting behind his building, and walking with trash bins filled with stolen items.

"My main concern is having a safe environment for my employees and clients," he said.

Pence said he and other owners reached out to the police for help, but said nothing's been done.

"There's been no police presence at all. Not even a cop car coming by," he said.

WHAS11 reached out to Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson with the department said additional patrols will be directed to the Irish Hill area.

Which is the response owners said they've been hoping for.

LMPD's Fifth Division also encourages anyone with specific issues in the Irish Hill neighborhood to contact the division at 502-574-7636 or call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

