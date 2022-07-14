LG&E, ministry association help vulnerable community members pay utility bills

Association of Community Ministries launched a citywide utility bill assistance initiative; LG&E have already pledged a significant amount of money.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to recent rent prices and overall cost increases, many Louisville natives haven't been able to pay their utility bill.

The Association of Community Ministries utility bill assistance fund, intended to last the full calendar year, was completely depleted before June.

To help the community in these times, the ACM has launched an initiative to raise money for their utility bill assistance fund.

LG&E and KU Foundation has pledged to match up to $200,000 in donations to ACM in July. Every dollar donated will be matched by the Foundation and allocated toward utility bill assistance.

“With temperatures rising this summer, we’re committed to doing all we can to keep people safely in their homes,” says Clare Wallace, executive director of South Louisville Community Ministries.

According to a ACM press release, the need for this financial assistance is heightened due to the pandemic’s long-term financial impacts on low-income neighbors.

Claire Simms, LG&E manager of Corporate Responsibility and Community Affairs says, “Our partnership with the ACM is essential for getting these critical funds to customers who need them most.”

Those who would like to help can donate here.

