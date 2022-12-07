Louisville nonprofits team up for largest shipment to Ukraine yet

The $200,000 shipment included 23 pallets of medical aid, 10 beds, 35,000 meals and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Organizations in the community are sending $200,000 worth of aid to those suffering from daily attacks in Ukraine.

As the need for supplies continue to grow in Ukraine, Founder of SOS International Denise Sears says her team will be there to help.

"It will go where the need is the greatest. Right now the target is eastern and southern Ukraine," Sears said.

Sears says SOS, WaterStep, and Northeast Christian Church are sending 23 pallets of medical aid, 10 beds and medication to hospitals in eastern Ukraine.

The shipment also includes wood-burning stoves and 35,000 nutritional meals from Love The Hungry.

Volunteers first sent over $100,000 worth of supplies in March 2022 and then another shipment in April 2022.

Volunteer Amy Verst says she is grateful she gets to help save lives one box at a time.

"We are able to take out of our inventory the exact items that are going to serve those kids, and their moms, and their dads. That's what feels me," Verst said. "It feels me to come and look for more and think of more. So it's super special that it's going to Ukraine. "

This is the third time SOS teamed up with other organizations this year to support Ukraine.

"There will be more after this because there is an ongoing crisis and that's what our name stands for," Sears said.

MORE LOCAL STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.