Financial Empowerment Center created to help Louisville residents fix finances

Located at the Louisville Urban League, the center will help people manage their finances, pay down debt, increase savings, establish credit and access safe banks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program will help Louisville residents fix their finances with no cost to them.

The City of Louisville announced the grant opening of the Financial Empowerment Center.

Financial counselors will be able to help people manage their finances, pay down debt, increase savings, establish credit and access safe banks.

The Office of Resilience and Community Services said the program makes them better equipped to help residents with their financial health.

“Closing the racial wealth gap, addressing financial vulnerabilities, fostering resilience and recovering from the economic impacts of COVID-19 require a safe and easy access to affordable financial services,” director Tameka Laird said.

The Financial Empowerment Center will be based at the Louisville Urban League but, there will also be counselors at partner sites to meet clients closer to home.

Virtual sessions will also be available.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.