'Reimagine affordable housing in the community': 2 affordable housing communities coming to south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two new affordable housing communities are heading to south Louisville winter 2022 and spring 2023.

According to a press release, Louisville Metro Housing Authority (LMHA) will provide Project Based Vouchers to Marian Development Group's two communities as part of the Louisville Choice Neighborhoods program.

“LMHA is pleased to have partnered with the Marian Development Group to help provide additional affordable, amenity-rich housing opportunities in south Louisville. Original Beecher Terrace residents will have a lifetime preference for these new apartments," said Lisa Osanka, LMHA’s Executive Director.

The first location, Lower Hunter's Trace, will be on Distler Lane off Dixie Highway and it will open winter 2022 with 168 units.

This community is close to a grocery, retail stores, public transportation and restaurants. It is also less than four miles from Iroquois Park. Other amenities will include laundry, computer lab and playground according to the release.

The second location, Crossings at Mills Creek, will be on Mill Trace Place off Manslick Road. It will open in spring 2023 and will have 180 units.

Crossings at Mills Creek will have a clubhouse, pool and playground as well.

Both locations will have 1-, 2- and 3- bedroom options according to the release.

“Louisville is still short over 30,000 units of affordable housing and we at Marian strive to continue to do our part to create quality options for our residents," Katie Smith, Marian Development Group’s COO, said. "Our team works in depth to create spaces that not only have a positive impact on the neighborhood and people who live there, but that reimagine affordable housing in the community."

Those interested in living at either location can visit their websites to be placed on the interest lists.

