Kentucky State Fair sees record-breaking attendance in 2023

Despite Louisville temperatures reaching a heat index above 100 degrees some days, 14% more people attended the fair than did last year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is reporting breaking-breaking attendance this year, despite several days of severe heat.

According to officials, The 2023 Kentucky State Fair welcomed more than 599,000 people for both the fair and the 120th World's Championship Horse Show which takes place during the fair.

WHAS11's First Alert Stormteam followed a heat wave during the 11-day event, with many days' "feels like" temperature reaching above 100 degrees.

Although Louisville was hot, officials say there was a 14% increase over last year's in attendance, which was 525,000. This is the highest attendance since at least 2018.

The first Saturday of the fair on Aug. 18 was reportedly the busiest day in the past five years.

All 120 Kentucky counties participated in the State Fair this year, according to officials.

Next year's Kentucky State Fair will be the 120th time the Commonwealth has celebrated the event and will take place Aug. 15-24, 2024.

