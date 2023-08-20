Fairgoers share security concerns after accidental shooting

Despite the variety of food or ride choices at the Kentucky State Fair, safety was on the minds of many after an accidental shooting on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was the first full weekend of the Kentucky State Fair and whether it was by foot or shuttle, thousands were eager to get their hands on some of their favorites.

Despite the variety of food or ride choices, safety was on the minds of many after a shooting on Saturday.

Some say the incident was a harmless mistake.

“Things just happened. The guy just dropped it – messed up her foot a little bit, but she will be alright,” Dylan Scrodham, a fairgoer told WHAS11 News.

Tyran Baker, who has worked at the fair for years, said it is another example of reckless behavior.

“It’s getting worse and worse,” he said. “I don’t know what to do. If a shot went off right now, everybody would be running.”

Guns are allowed at the fair, but those carrying must be compliant with state and federal law.

Kentucky State Police said Amari McClung, 19, is under the legal age to carry. They said his handgun was unsecured, which caused it to fire into a large crowd, putting his girlfriend and others in danger.



“It’s really terrible,” Baker said.

Despite mixed reactions, most agree organizations should implement more safety measures.

“Everybody should go through a gun check. They can bring whatever they want in here [and] that makes it bad,” Baker said.

Scrodham agrees but said it would help those in charge know who has a gun along with those going in and out of the fair, so fairgoers have fun in peace.



The Kentucky State Fair ends Aug. 27.

