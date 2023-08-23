Young rider injured after horse dies during World Championship Horse Show

The horse was taken to Lexington for necropsy and cause of death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young rider is injured after their horse died during the World's Championship Horse Show at the Kentucky State Fair Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, the horse reared up, fell and died during the show.

The release states the rider was evaluated by EMT's on-site and taken to the hospital, and the horse was taken to Lexington for necropsy and cause of death.

Officials said it was an isolated incident in horse show class 130. According to the World's Championship Horse Show schedule, 130 is an "Equitation – Open Walk-Trot, Rider 9 Years Old."

The World's Championship Horse Show posted a statement to Facebook saying:

"This morning, we had an unfortunate incident where a horse passed away and a young rider was injured. We are thinking of the family at this time and are hoping for a speedy recovery for the rider."

The current condition of the child is unknown.

This is a developing story.

